A severe tornado has hit parts of Ohio, causing widespread destruction in the US state. Videos circulating on social media show the extremely dangerous tornado wreaking havoc across the US state. The Indian Lake area is feared to have suffered mass casualties due to the disaster. Emergency services are working tirelessly to assess the damage and provide aid to those affected. This comes just over two weeks after nine tornadoes hit the state on February 28, knocking down trees and demolishing buildings. Turkey Tornado Videos: Dalaman City Gripped by Fear as Massive Tornado Takes Shape.

Tornado Hits Ohio

BREAKING: Footage shows extremely dangerous and devastating tornado near Wapakoneta, Ohio pic.twitter.com/lMK0sgLfYm — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 15, 2024

BREAKING: Mass casuality incident declared at Indian Lake, Ohio after a violent tornado moved through the area. Reports of multiple building collapsed, people trapped pic.twitter.com/dPBgCH1Wb8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 15, 2024

Lakeview, Ohio just got hit with an extremely massive tornado that ripped through the Lakeside RV Park. The park has been devastated and people are caught under the wreckage. Pray for those caught in this horror. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4qjIbO7HyX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 15, 2024

