A mysterious virus is spreading in Russia, leaving patients with severe symptoms, including high fever and a persistent bloody cough. Reports indicate that those infected experience identical symptoms, with the illness starting as general body aches and weakness before rapidly worsening. According to affected individuals, the fever can spike up to 39°C, accompanied by an intense cough so severe that it brings them to tears. Many report coughing up blood, adding to concerns about the virus's severity. Patients have tested negative for COVID-19 and the flu, ruling out common respiratory infections. Additionally, antibiotics appear to have no effect, further complicating treatment efforts. Doctors are struggling to identify the virus as cases continue to rise. With no clear cause or cure, medical experts are urging caution while investigations are underway to determine the nature of the outbreak.

Mysterious Virus Triggers High Fever and Bloody Cough

making it difficult to even get out of bed, and their condition rapidly worsens. Along with a fever up to 39°C, the sick report a severe cough that brings them to tears, and blood when they cough up. 2/3 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 30, 2025

