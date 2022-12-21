Multiple videos have surfaced online wherein boxes piled up in godowns, on trucks, on roads, and everywhere else were seen across China. COVID-19 cases are surging in China since the communist country lifted the stringent restrictions - Zero-COVID-19 Policy - earlier this month. Cases are soaring across China and hospitals are struggling to keep up, with authorities conceding they can no longer accurately track cases. Amid this, more and more employees, and workers are calling in sick, leaving a shortage of staff. This might be one of the reasons behind the huge piles of boxes of goods and supplies. COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing.

COVID-19 Outbreak in China:

Collapse of the Logistics and Transportation sector in China due to covid ? pic.twitter.com/gIcw9KhAVL — Brijesh Singh (@Brijeshbsingh) December 20, 2022

Collapse of Logistics and Transportation:

Collapse of the Logistics and Transportation sector in China due to covid ? /2 pic.twitter.com/xUecxFUbBF — Brijesh Singh (@Brijeshbsingh) December 20, 2022

Boxes Everywhere!

Collapse of the Logistics and Transportation sector in China due to covid ? /6 pic.twitter.com/TcdQlByFgj — Brijesh Singh (@Brijeshbsingh) December 20, 2022

Watch:

Collapse of the Logistics and Transportation sector in China due to covid ? /5 pic.twitter.com/vCWqF6YQM9 — Brijesh Singh (@Brijeshbsingh) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)