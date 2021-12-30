The government of Netherlands preparing for six COVID-19 vaccines booster rounds in upcoming days amid Omicron scare. The Cabinet trying to map out how many boosters will be needed next year as accurately as possible.

JUST IN - Netherlands plans to inject people with "up to six doses" of COVID vaccine - Health Minister (Newsweek) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)