On Saturday, the Defense of Ukraine said that the guided missile cruiser Moskva and the Kerch Bridge, the two notorious symbols of Russian power in Ukrainian Crimea have gone down. "What’s next in line, russkies?." it stated. Earlier, reports claimed that a fire occurred on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. The crossing is a pair of road and rail bridges that Russia built after it seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in violation of international law in 2014.

Notorious Symbols of Russian Power in Ukrainian Crimea

