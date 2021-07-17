Daughter of Afghan Ambassador Silsila Alikhil in Pakistan Was Released After Being Kidnapped:

Daughter of Afghan Ambassador in Pakistan was released after being kidnapped, says Pak Media — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

Afghanistan Foreign Ministry Releases Statement:

اعلامیهٔ وزارت امور خارجه در پیوند به اختطاف دختر سفیر افغانستان در اسلام آباد ۲۶ سرطان ۱۴۰۰ ------------------------------https://t.co/H39eg0gABE pic.twitter.com/tYEUDXeBMC — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) July 17, 2021

