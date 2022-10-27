Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Thursday shared a brief note on Twitter in which he expressed his motive to acquire the social media platform and the nature and importance of advertisements on it. In a note, Tesla's CEO said that he acquired Twitter to keep it safe for the future generation and to try to help humanity. Talking about the ads, Musk wrote that when done right, advertising can delight, entertain, and inform. "Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content," Elon added. No Layoffs at Twitter: Elon Musk Says Won't Fire 75% of Staff As He Finalises Deal.

Elon Musk’s Brief Message:

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

