A Siberian Husky named Alex was rescued Tuesday after being buried underneath rubble for a staggering 22 days following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on February 6. The dog was pulled out from the pile of debris near Antakya in the Hatay province of Turkey. After an hour-long rescue operation, the husky was reunited with his owner who was at the scene. Horse Found Alive Under Building Rubble, Rescued 21 Days After Earthquake Struck Turkey (Watch Video).

Siberian Husky Dog 'Alex' Rescued Alive 22 Days:

Dog in Turkey found alive after 22 days under the rubble pic.twitter.com/qPk9JcA796 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 1, 2023

