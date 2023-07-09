Former US President Donald Trump electrified the enthusiastic crowds in Las Vegas during his appearance at UFC 290 on Saturday night. As the 45th President of the United States made his grand entrance into the arena for International Fight Week, he was met with resounding cheers and applause. To respond to his fans, Trump high-fived them along the way. Donald Trump Indicted: Know Everything About Classified Documents Case and What's Next for Former US President.

Donald Trump At UFC 290 Video:

WATCH: Donald Trump checks into UFC 290 alongside Dana White as the Las Vegas crowd goes crazy on 45th President's entry pic.twitter.com/aVsdR8YhhE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 9, 2023

Trump High Fives Fans:

There’s no comparison, no competition, and no replicating. This American Badass is in a league of his own. pic.twitter.com/HZ0byijVMk — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) July 9, 2023

