While addressing a joint session of Congress, US President Donald Trump announced the implementation of reciprocal tariffs against countries that impose higher tariffs on American goods. “Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades; now it is our turn,” Trump stated, naming India, China, Brazil, and the European Union among those charging the US “tremendously higher tariffs.” He specifically criticised India for imposing 100% tariffs on American products. Trump declared that starting April 2, the US would impose equal tariffs and non-monetary barriers on nations restricting American market access. “The system was never fair to us,” he said, vowing to level the playing field. Donald Trump’s Speech to Congress: Democratic Congressman Al Green Removed From House of Representatives Chamber for Heckling US President During His Address (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Speech to Congress

#WATCH | While addressing a joint session of US Congress, US President Donald Trump says, " Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it is our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil,… pic.twitter.com/Pse30IxfWb — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2025

