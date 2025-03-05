Democratic Congressman Al Green was ejected from the House chamber Tuesday night after repeatedly heckling President Donald Trump during his address to Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered Green’s removal after multiple warnings. Green, a Texas Democrat from Houston, has previously filed articles of impeachment against Trump. His ejection follows past Republican interruptions of President Biden, though those lawmakers were not removed. After the incident, Trump criticised Democrats, saying, “There is nothing I can say to make them happy.” He claimed they wouldn’t applaud even if he cured diseases or achieved historic economic success. US: 500K Migrants at Risk for Deportation As Trump Administration Moves To End Biden-Era ‘Humanitarian Parole’ Programme.

Democratic Al Green Ejected for Heckling Trump During Congress Speech

🚨 #BREAKING: Speaker Johnson just ORDERED the Sergeant at Arms to forcefully REMOVE Rep. Al Green after he had an h hinged meltdown while Trump was speaking These people are DERANGED. pic.twitter.com/AQovUmf9Go — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 5, 2025

NOW - Congressman Al Green forcibly removed for heckling Trump during his national address. pic.twitter.com/Y2kalN2imD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)