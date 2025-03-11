The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the remote Peru-Brazil border region today, March 11. The quake originated at a depth of 658 km (409 miles), which likely minimised surface-level impact. Tremors were felt in nearby areas, but no immediate reports of damage or injuries have surfaced. Seismologists continue to monitor the situation for any aftershocks or structural effects. Earthquake in Brazil: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Tarauaca.

Earthquake Strikes Peru-Brazil Border

