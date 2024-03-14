An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit Japan's Fukushima today, March 14. The 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Fukushima today, at around 9 pm. As per news agency Insider Paper, the quake was strong enough to be felt in the Tokyo area. The development comes after the Japanese government issued an emergency earthquake warning for Fukushima prefecture. Japan Issues Emergency Earthquake Warning for Fukushima Prefecture.

Quake Hits Japan

BREAKING: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Fukushima. Quake strong enough to be felt in the Tokyo area https://t.co/JtfwSaUn4P — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)