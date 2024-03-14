Japan Issues Emergency Earthquake Warning for Fukushima Prefecture

The Japanese government on Thursday, March 14, issued an emergency earthquake warning. The Japanese government issued an emergency earthquake warning for Fukushima prefecture today. A user on X, formerly Twitter said that an early earthquake warning has been issued for Japan, off Fukushima. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 4.9 on Richter Scale Jolts Chiba.

Japan Issues Earthquake Warning

BREAKING: Japan govt issues emergency earthquake warning for Fukushima prefecture pic.twitter.com/zWQURMVLMt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 14, 2024

Earthquake Warning issued for Japan

*EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING ISSUED FOR JAPAN, OFF FUKUSHIMA:JMA — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)