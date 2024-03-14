Japan Issues Emergency Earthquake Warning for Fukushima Prefecture

The Japanese government issued an emergency earthquake warning for Fukushima prefecture today. A user on X, formerly Twitter said that an early earthquake warning has been issued for Japan, off Fukushima.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 14, 2024 09:05 PM IST

The Japanese government on Thursday, March 14, issued an emergency earthquake warning. The Japanese government issued an emergency earthquake warning for Fukushima prefecture today. A user on X, formerly Twitter said that an early earthquake warning has been issued for Japan, off Fukushima. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 4.9 on Richter Scale Jolts Chiba.

Japan Issues Earthquake Warning

Earthquake Warning issued for Japan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Earthquake Warning Emergency earthquake warning Fukushima Prefecture Japan Japan earthquake Japan govt
You might also like
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 14, 2024 09:05 PM IST

The Japanese government on Thursday, March 14, issued an emergency earthquake warning. The Japanese government issued an emergency earthquake warning for Fukushima prefecture today. A user on X, formerly Twitter said that an early earthquake warning has been issued for Japan, off Fukushima. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 4.9 on Richter Scale Jolts Chiba.

Japan Issues Earthquake Warning

Earthquake Warning issued for Japan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Earthquake Warning Emergency earthquake warning Fukushima Prefecture Japan Japan earthquake Japan govt
You might also like
Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6 on Richter Scale Hits Tokyo
World

Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6 on Richter Scale Hits Tokyo
Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.6 on Richter Scale Strikes Fukushima
World

Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.6 on Richter Scale Strikes Fukushima
Instant Noodles Consumption Rises Significantly With 121.2 Billion Servings Consumed Globally in 2022; China Top Consumer, India Among Top 5
Business

Instant Noodles Consumption Rises Significantly With 121.2 Billion Servings Consumed Globally in 2022; China Top Consumer, India Among Top 5
Toyota Salary Hike: Japanese Carmaker Agrees to Biggest Wage Hike in 25 Years
Auto

Toyota Salary Hike: Japanese Carmaker Agrees to Biggest Wage Hike in 25 Years
Google Trends Google Trends
Atlético Madrid vs Inter
100K+ searches
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Vladimir Putin
50K+ searches
APTET results 2024
20K+ searches
Aamir Khan
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Atlético Madrid vs Inter
100K+ searches
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
Vladimir Putin
50K+ searches
APTET results 2024
20K+ searches
Aamir Khan
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot