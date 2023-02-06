At least 53 people were killed in Turkey after a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern parts of the country on Monday. According to the reports, the quake hit the nation at 04:17 am local time (0117 GMT). The earthquake levelled dozens of buildings across major cities of southern Turkey as well as neighbouring Syria. Earthquake in Turkey: Two Large Buildings Collapse in Adana.

