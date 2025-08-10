An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Turkey today, August 10. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the news. NCS said that the quake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Turkey at Lat: 39.14 N, Long: 28.13 E, with a depth of 10 km. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or deaths. According to a report in Reuters, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck western Turkey. The country's AFAD disaster management authority confirmed. The local media said the quake was felt across multiple provinces. Turkey Wildfire: Terrifying Video Shows Intense Smoke Clouds Engulfing Residential Areas Near Canakkale Amid Firefighting Efforts.

Earthquake Hits Turkey

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)