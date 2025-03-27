Cairo, March 27: Six people died and nine others were injured after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, two municipal officials said Thursday. Emergency crews were able to rescue 29 people, according to a statement released by the Red Sea governorate. Mumbai Boat Accident: Fishing Vessel Sinks After Being Hit by Cargo Ship Off Madh Coast, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

The submarine was sailing off one of the beaches in the tourist promenade area, and it had carried 45 tourists of various nationalities. It was not immediately clear what caused the submarine to sink. Many tourist companies have stopped or limited travelling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.

