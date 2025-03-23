Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key political rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has been formally arrested on corruption charges. Authorities have not disclosed specific details of the allegations. İmamoğlu, a prominent opposition figure, has previously faced legal challenges, including a suspended prison sentence over alleged insults to election officials. His arrest comes amid rising political tensions ahead of Turkey's upcoming local elections. Turkey: Death Toll From Tainted Alcohol Rises to 30 in Istanbul, Dozens in Critical Condition. Ekrem İmamoğlu Arrested on Corruption Charges BREAKING: Istanbul mayor and Erdogan rival Ekrem İmamoglu has been formally arrested on charges of “corruption” pic.twitter.com/pqUprWCZod — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 23, 2025

