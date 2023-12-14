Tesla chief and X owner Elon Musk is planning to launch a university in Texas, United States. The news was confirmed in Elon Musk's latest tax filings. According to a report in the Times of India, Elon Musk is allegedly planning to start a university in Austin, his tax filings for his charity called "The Foundation" revealed. As per the report, the new institution, which is being seeded with a roughly USD 100 million gift from the Tesla chief is expected to start with a STEM-focused primary and secondary school. Elon Musk-Run X Sees Ad Share Nosediving, May Miss Internal Target of USD 3 Billion.

Elon Musk To Launch University in Texas?

NEW: Elon Musk plans to launch a university in Austin, Texas, according to tax filings pic.twitter.com/7GUgQRG4ws — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 14, 2023

