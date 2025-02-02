Elon Musk agreed to a claim that he turned his apartment into a nightclub when he was in college. A user posted on X that Elon Musk had charged five dollars to the people who entered his apartment-turned-nightclub for the party so that he could pay his rent. Currently, the tech billionaire has over USD 400 billion in net worth and owns multiple companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, X, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. Despite his massive wealth, Musk has shared that he came from a family struggling to survive. Elon Musk’s DOGE Commission Gains Access to Sensitive Treasury Data Including Social Security and Medicare Customer Payment Systems.

Elon Musk Used To Charge Five Dollars for Running Apartment Nightclub To Pay Rent

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2025

