Tesla chief and Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently shared a bizarre tweet in which he said that businessman and philanthropist George Soros reminds him of Magneto. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Musk in his tweet wrote, "Soros reminds me of Magneto". Notably, "Magneto" is the mutant supervillain in the X-Men comic books. Musk did not stop there and in another tweet said that Soros hates humanity. Musk's attack on Soros comes after Soros Fund Management recently said that it had dumped its entire stake in Tesla, which it had bought last year. George Soros Dies of Heart Attack? Businessman Rubbishes Death Hoax, Says 'I Am Alive and Healthy'.

Soros reminds me of Magneto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

