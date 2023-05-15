Hungarian-American businessman George Soros on Monday took to social media and in a tweet said that he is alive. "I am alive and healthy," he said in his post. Notably, Soros said that rumours about him having a heart attack are completely false. "I am alive and healthy," he said while debunking fake news going viral on social media. Earlier, reports had gone viral on the social media platform claiming that a 92-year-old businessman had died. However, Soros has now confirmed his well-being. Who is George Soros? A Brief Profile of the Billionaire Investor.

I Am Alive and Healthy

JUST IN - George Soros tweets, "I am alive and healthy." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 15, 2023

George Soros Busts Fake Rumours About His Death

Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false. I am alive and healthy. — George Soros (@georgesoros) May 15, 2023

