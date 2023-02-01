Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began a search at Joe Biden's beach house in Delaware in the latest stage of an operation to track down improperly stored classified documents. This comes following a 13-hour search at Delaware home on Jan. 20, when agents located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes. US: FBI Raids Secret Chinese Police Station in New York.

FBI Searching Biden’s Home in Delaware:

FBI search US President Biden's home in Delaware as part of investigation into classified documents, his lawyer sayshttps://t.co/xJSWBReBz5 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 1, 2023

