A massive fire broke out at the Rungis International Market, which is one of the largest wholesale food markets in the world, in Paris, France. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to local media reports, firefighters have requested people to stay away from the area in Paris' southern suburbs. Over 100 officers and 30 fire engines have been engaged to douse off the fire at the Rungis International Market.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Rungis International Market

Les fumées de l’incendie du Marché International de Rungis sont visibles à plusieurs kilomètres. (Images @CLPRESSFR) https://t.co/19aMrtP6Sd pic.twitter.com/ZV8afh3NLr — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 25, 2022

