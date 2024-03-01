A huge fire erupted at a residential building in London's upscale South Kensington neighbourhood in the early hours of Friday. At least 11 people were hospitalised, and around 130 were evacuated. Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to the fire at a terraced house converted into apartments on Emperor's Gate, southwest of the British capital, close to the Natural History Museum. Reading Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at High-Rise Building in UK, Viral Clip Shows Worker Being Saved With Help of Crane As Black Smoke Covers Skies.

Fire in London Video

JUST IN - Huge fire at a residential building in London's upscale South Kensington neighbourhood in the early hours of Friday has put 11 people in hospital pic.twitter.com/9gf8qhqxKB — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 1, 2024

