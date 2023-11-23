A massive fire broke out today, November 23, at a high-rise building in the United Kingdom. According to news agency Insider Paper, the blaze erupted at a high-rise building in Reading, United Kingdom. A video showing the high-rise building catching fire has also gone viral on social media. The 55-second video clip shows a worker saved by a crane as black smoke covers the skies. London Fire Video: All Flights Suspended At Luton Airport After Massive Blaze Causes Terminal Car Park to Partially Collapse, Clips Surface.

Building Catches Fire in UK

