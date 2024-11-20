Ford, an American multinational automobile manufacturer, plans to cut almost 14% of its workforce in Europe. The latest round of layoffs will affect nearly 4,000 employees, mostly in the UK and Germany. According to reports, the company has cited weak EV demand and low government support, which together account for 2.3% of its workforce. Additionally, the company faces intense competition from China, reported CNN. On Wednesday, November 20, Ford announced that the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2027, pending consultations with labour unions. Deloitte Layoffs: UK-Based Audit Firm Announces Job Cuts, Lays Off 180 Employees in Advisory Divisions Amid Industry Struggles.

Ford Layoffs

