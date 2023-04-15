Despite protests, France President Emmanuel Macron signed his controversial pension reform into law Saturday. The nine-member Constitutional Council ruled in favour of key provisions of the reform, including raising the retirement age to 64 and extending the years of work required for a full pension. Emmanuel Macron in Netherlands: Security Guards Knock Man To Ground During France President’s Visit to University of Amsterdam (Watch Video).

Pension Reforms Law:

