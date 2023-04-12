France President Emmanuel Macron is currently on a visit to the Netherlands. On Tuesday, a security breach was reported when the French leader was on a visit to the University of Amsterdam. A man reportedly ran towards Macron. However, he was knocked down by the security guards. The man was taken into custody. Further details are awaited.

Emmanuel Macron in Netherlands:

NEW - Security guards knock a man to the ground during Macron's visit to the University of Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/1mITI7H5iB — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)