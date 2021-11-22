Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a type of digital asset, Has boomed in popularity in the last couple of years. The artworks on NFT networks are selling for millions. A French fintech company Crypto Blockchain Industries has announced the sale of the NFTs linked to DJ David Guetta. The sale of NFTs has raised more than $250,000 so far for United At Home, a charitable organization co-founded by Guetta.

France's Crypto Blockchain Industries sells NFTs linked to DJ star Guetta, shares surge https://t.co/PIbyCfuWyc pic.twitter.com/l17hsedRsD — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)