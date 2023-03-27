Several freight train cars derailed with some spilling hazardous material in Richland County of North Dakota. The derailment took place at around 11:15 pm on Sunday, March 26. According to media reports, 31 cars of a 70-car train derailed, with some leaking petroleum used to make asphalt. US Train Derailment: Train Derails and Falls Apart Near Verdigris in Oklahoma, No Casualty Reported, Video Goes Viral.

Freight Train Derails in North Dakota:

