French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to win a second term as president of France but his winning margin will be smaller than when he faced the same opponent in 2017, says columnist Pierre Briançon. Pierre Briançon also says Emmanuel Macron should come out top in the first round of the presidential contest on Sunday due to a decent economic record and fragmented opposition.

Check Tweet:

From @Breakingviews: French President Emmanuel Macron has a good shot at a second term. Victory may, however, look like an upset if he wins by a smaller margin than five years ago, @pierrebri says https://t.co/S0QdoVPcwTpic.twitter.com/7tIorGTE9T — Reuters (@Reuters) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)