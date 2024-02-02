Just after midnight, near Skyline Estate in Nairobi, Kenya, explosions were heard, causing alarm among the local residents. The loud blasts reverberated throughout the area, leading to widespread fear and anxiety. Initial reports suggest that a gas leak triggered the explosions, resulting in a large fire that rapidly spread across the vicinity. Some residents managed to record the horrifying event, with videos showing high flames and dense smoke billowing into the sky, casting a foreboding shadow over the nearby apartment buildings. The exact cause of the explosions remains undetermined. Tragically, the incident resulted in at least 2 fatalities and left 167 people injured. Tokyo Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in 12-Storey Building in Nishi-Shinjuku, Video Shows Flames Emanating From Flat.

Gas Explosion in Nairobi

BREAKING: Gas station explodes in Nairobi, Kenya. At least 165 injured, rescue work ongoing pic.twitter.com/M9SktooFdF — BNO News (@BNONews) February 2, 2024

WATCH: Massive gas explosion in Nairobi, Kenya. At least 2 dead, 167 injured. Death toll expected to rise pic.twitter.com/cfle9onXYT — BNO News (@BNONews) February 2, 2024

