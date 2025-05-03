Several people were seriously injured after a car drove into a group of people in Stuttgart, Germany. As per the police, the driver of the vehicle was not injured and was arrested. He was later sent for questioning. Several videos surfaced on social media that showed the tainted Mercedes G-Class luxury SUV on the scene. After a preliminary investigation, Stuttgart Police said they believe it was a tragic traffic accident. Yellowstone National Park Crash: 7 Killed After Tour Van and Pickup Truck Collide in Idaho in US.

Multiple Injured After Car Ploughs Into Crowd in Stuttgart

BREAKING: Multiple people injured after a person drove car into group in Olgaeck area of Stuttgart, Germany — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 2, 2025

Several Injured After Mercedes G-Class Luxury SUV Ploughs Into Crowd in Stuttgart

At least 6 injured in car ramming Suspected terror attack in #Stuttgart, #Germany pic.twitter.com/vMuAnN0kvf — Cityintel (@Cityintel1) May 2, 2025

