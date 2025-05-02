Seven people were killed Thursday evening, May 1, in a collision between a pickup truck and a tour van near Yellowstone National Park. The crash occurred around 7:15 PM local time near Henry’s Lake, approximately 20 miles east of the park. Authorities said a Dodge Ram pickup collided with a Mercedes passenger van carrying 14 people. Six van passengers and the pickup truck driver died at the scene. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Yellowstone National Park Crash Leaves 7 Dead

BREAKING: Crash involving tour van near Yellowstone National Park in Idaho, leaves seven dead, according to early reports. — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) May 2, 2025

