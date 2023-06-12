In what can be seen as a bizarre incident, a pastor named Quinton Ceasar said that "God is queer". She preached this at the closing ceremony of the German Protestant Church Congress in Nuremberg. Speaking at the event, pastor Quinton Ceasar said that black lives always matter. She further said that now is the time to say, "God is queer". A video of pastor Quinton Ceasar's statement is going viral on social media. Germany Appoints First Commissioner for 'Sexual and Gender Diversity'.

"God Is Queer"

