Condor flight DE3665 from Corfu to Düsseldorf faced a mid-air emergency when its right engine caught fire shortly after takeoff on August 16, producing flames and loud bangs that startled passengers and locals alike. The Boeing 757-300, carrying 273 passengers and eight crew members, quickly declared an emergency, with pilots shutting down the malfunctioning engine at 1,500 feet. Despite the dramatic incident, the crew managed to stabilise the aircraft and diverted it safely to Brindisi, Italy, approximately 30 minutes after takeoff. Witnesses captured the terrifying moments on mobile phones, videos of which have since surfaced on social media, reporting sounds resembling explosions as the plane flew over Corfu port. American Airlines Flight AA3023 Aborts Takeoff After Landing Gear Catches Fire at Denver Airport, Passengers Evacuate Burning Boeing 737 MAX 8 Via Emergency Slide (Watch Video).

Condor Flight Engine Catches Fire Mid-Air

🚨 273 passengers cheat death! Condor #Boeing 757 catches fire mid-air following an engine blast. Plane was flying from Corfu Greece to Düsseldorf Germany Emergency landing in Brindisi. All passengers safe but stranded on airport floors as #condor says no hotel rooms! pic.twitter.com/YgY9IrsYBz — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 17, 2025

Germany-Bound Flight Diverts After Engine Fire

Yesterday, Condor flight #DE3665, a Boeing 757-300 (D-ABOK) from Corfu to Düsseldorf, suffered engine surges shortly after takeoff with flames and loud bangs reported from the right engine. The crew shut it down, declared an emergency, and safely diverted to Brindisi, Italy,… pic.twitter.com/5spEYF8uKf — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) August 17, 2025

