US President Donald Trump’s decision to raise the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 (approx. INR 88 lakh) from September 21 has sparked panic among the H-1B visa holders. The H-1B visa fee hike allegedly triggered chaos at the San Francisco Airport. A video has surfaced on social media showing several passengers disembarking from an Emirates Airlines flight after the announcement. Social media users described the chaos with videos from the spot. "It's a complete chaos for the H1B VISA holder of Emirates passengers at San Francisco Airport. This Friday morning President Trump signed an order affecting both new and existing H1B visa holders, creating panic among many—particularly Indian passengers—who even chose to leave the aircraft. As a result, we stuck in the same spot over 3 hours, waiting for the flight to depart," a social media user said. The sudden rush of Indians returning home ahead of Durga Puja has also led to a sharp spike in airfares, with one-way Delhi-New York tickets skyrocketing from around INR 37,000 to INR 70,000-80,000 within hours. H-1B Visa Fee Hike: India Warns of Humanitarian Consequences From Donald Trump’s Announcement, Says Full Implications Being Studied.

Flyers Allegedly Disembark Emirates Flight at San Francisco Airport After H-1B Visa Fee Hike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masud Rana (@mashraana)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)