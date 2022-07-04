According to the Reuters news report, nearly one billion Chinese citizens' personal data was stolen by hackers from the Shanghai police database. This was the biggest data breach in the history of cybercrime. The anonymous internet user was identified as "ChinaDan".

Hacker claims to have stolen 1 bln records of Chinese citizens from police https://t.co/Fcukd02X3t pic.twitter.com/20mx3PCWTq — Reuters (@Reuters) July 4, 2022

