In a significant development in the United States, the Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart has been shut down by the Kansas bank commissioner. The closure of the Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart makes it the fifth US bank failure this year. The Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart, Kansas, reportedly failed on Friday, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation taking control. The FDIC has agreed to assume all the deposits of Heartland Tri-State Bank in order to protect customers, thereby entering a purchase and assumption agreement with Dream First Bank of Syracuse, Kansas. First Republic Bank Shut: Another US Bank Closed, JP Morgan Chase Bank to Take Over Assets.

Closure of Fifth US Bank This Year

BREAKING: Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart has been shut down by the Kansas bank commissioner, making it the fifth US bank failure this year. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)