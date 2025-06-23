Helicopter Crash in Michigan: Eurocopter EC-130 Crash-Lands Near Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, All Passengers Miraculously Survive (Watch Videos)

A Eurocopter EC-130 crash-landed near the Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, Michigan, on Sunday, June 22. Shocking videos capture the helicopter rolling onto its side after a hard landing, kicking up a cloud of dust as it came down with a loud thud. Despite the dramatic crash, miraculously, all four passengers on board escaped without any injuries. The video also shows the helicopter struggling to take off before the tail lifted briefly, causing the nose to crash down. Reportedly, the FAA has launched an investigation into the incident. US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport.

Eurocopter EC-130 Crash-Lands Near Restaurant

🚨‼️MORE FOOTAGE 💥🚨#BREAKING: Helicopter Crash-Lands Outside Michigan Waterfront Restaurant — All Walk Away Unharmed 📍#ClayTownship | #Michigan 🎥 Shocking video shows a Eurocopter EC-130 with 4 people on board roll onto its side while attempting to land near Cabana Blue… pic.twitter.com/xbskByqbo6 — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) June 22, 2025

Helicopter Crash in Clay Township, Michigan

Wow! check out this helicopter crash in Clay Township, Michigan, today. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ISGpwdIuTz — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 22, 2025

