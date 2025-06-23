  • Viral
    US Used Indian Airspace To Launch Aircraft Against Iran During Operation Midnight Hammer? Here's a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral US Used Indian Airspace To Launch Aircraft Against Iran During Operation Midnight Hammer? Here's a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Soma Pradosha Vrat 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images of Lord Shiva, Quotes, Greetings and HD Wallpapers on the Sacred Fasting Day Soma Pradosha Vrat 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images of Lord Shiva, Quotes, Greetings and HD Wallpapers on the Sacred Fasting Day
  • Videos
    Funny Self-Care WhatsApp Status: Hilarious ‘About Me’ Quotes & Sayings To Embrace the Sassier You Funny Self-Care WhatsApp Status: Hilarious ‘About Me’ Quotes & Sayings To Embrace the Sassier You
    • Close
    Search

    Helicopter Crash in Michigan: Eurocopter EC-130 Crash-Lands Near Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, All Passengers Miraculously Survive (Watch Videos)

    A Eurocopter EC-130 crash-landed near the Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, Michigan, on Sunday, June 22. Shocking videos capture the helicopter rolling onto its side after a hard landing, kicking up a cloud of dust as it came down with a loud thud.

    Helicopter Crash in Michigan: Eurocopter EC-130 Crash-Lands Near Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, All Passengers Miraculously Survive (Watch Videos)
    Helicopter Eurocopter EC-130 Crashes in Clay Township, Michigan (Photo Credits: X/ @KristyTallman)
    Socially Justina Eappan| Jun 23, 2025 07:51 AM IST

    A Eurocopter EC-130 crash-landed near the Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, Michigan, on Sunday, June 22. Shocking videos capture the helicopter rolling onto its side after a hard landing, kicking up a cloud of dust as it came down with a loud thud. Despite the dramatic crash, miraculously, all four passengers on board escaped without any injuries. The video also shows the helicopter struggling to take off before the tail lifted briefly, causing the nose to crash down. Reportedly, the FAA has launched an investigation into the incident. US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport.

    Eurocopter EC-130 Crash-Lands Near Restaurant

    Helicopter Crash in Clay Township, Michigan

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Clay Township helicopter crash Michigan US
    You might also like

    Helicopter Crash in Michigan: Eurocopter EC-130 Crash-Lands Near Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, All Passengers Miraculously Survive (Watch Videos)

    A Eurocopter EC-130 crash-landed near the Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, Michigan, on Sunday, June 22. Shocking videos capture the helicopter rolling onto its side after a hard landing, kicking up a cloud of dust as it came down with a loud thud.

    Helicopter Crash in Michigan: Eurocopter EC-130 Crash-Lands Near Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, All Passengers Miraculously Survive (Watch Videos)
    Helicopter Eurocopter EC-130 Crashes in Clay Township, Michigan (Photo Credits: X/ @KristyTallman)
    Socially Justina Eappan| Jun 23, 2025 07:51 AM IST

    A Eurocopter EC-130 crash-landed near the Cabana Blue Lakefront Restaurant in Clay Township, Michigan, on Sunday, June 22. Shocking videos capture the helicopter rolling onto its side after a hard landing, kicking up a cloud of dust as it came down with a loud thud. Despite the dramatic crash, miraculously, all four passengers on board escaped without any injuries. The video also shows the helicopter struggling to take off before the tail lifted briefly, causing the nose to crash down. Reportedly, the FAA has launched an investigation into the incident. US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport.

    Eurocopter EC-130 Crash-Lands Near Restaurant

    Helicopter Crash in Clay Township, Michigan

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Clay Township helicopter crash Michigan US
    You might also like
    Robotaxi Launch: Elon Musk Joins Party With Tesla AI Team As Company Launches Self-Driving Car Service in Austin, Pics Surface
    Technology

    Robotaxi Launch: Elon Musk Joins Party With Tesla AI Team As Company Launches Self-Driving Car Service in Austin, Pics Surface
    Iran-Israel Conflict: US Issues ‘Worldwide Caution Security Alert’ for Americans After Conducting Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Advises Increased Caution Amid Travel Disruptions Across Middle East
    World

    Iran-Israel Conflict: US Issues ‘Worldwide Caution Security Alert’ for Americans After Conducting Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Advises Increased Caution Amid Travel Disruptions Across Middle East
    Strait of Hormuz Closure To Affect Fuel Supply in India? Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says Large Volume of India's Oil Supplies Do Not Come Through Hormuz Strait, Says 'We Have Diversified Our Supplies'
    News

    Strait of Hormuz Closure To Affect Fuel Supply in India? Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says Large Volume of India's Oil Supplies Do Not Come Through Hormuz Strait, Says 'We Have Diversified Our Supplies'
    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" alt="Robotaxi Launch: Elon Musk Joins Party With Tesla AI Team As Company Launches Self-Driving Car Service in Austin, Pics Surface">
    Technology

    Robotaxi Launch: Elon Musk Joins Party With Tesla AI Team As Company Launches Self-Driving Car Service in Austin, Pics Surface
    Iran-Israel Conflict: US Issues ‘Worldwide Caution Security Alert’ for Americans After Conducting Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Advises Increased Caution Amid Travel Disruptions Across Middle East
    World

    Iran-Israel Conflict: US Issues ‘Worldwide Caution Security Alert’ for Americans After Conducting Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Advises Increased Caution Amid Travel Disruptions Across Middle East
    Strait of Hormuz Closure To Affect Fuel Supply in India? Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says Large Volume of India's Oil Supplies Do Not Come Through Hormuz Strait, Says 'We Have Diversified Our Supplies'
    News

    Strait of Hormuz Closure To Affect Fuel Supply in India? Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says Large Volume of India's Oil Supplies Do Not Come Through Hormuz Strait, Says 'We Have Diversified Our Supplies'
    US Used Indian Airspace To Launch Aircraft Against Iran During Operation Midnight Hammer? Here's a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral
    Fact Check

    US Used Indian Airspace To Launch Aircraft Against Iran During Operation Midnight Hammer? Here's a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    kylian mbappé
    500+K+ searches
    asianet news live
    2000+K+ searches
    masters toronto valorant
    2000+K+ searches
    balasore
    200+K+ searches
    faf du plessis
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel