Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came to the defence of President Biden against age-related criticisms. She affectionately referred to Biden as a "kid" in her eyes, emphasising that age should be viewed in a relative context. In an interview with MSNBC, Pelosi said, "Biden is younger than I am, so he’s a kid to me." Joe Biden Latest Gaffe Video: US President Calls Volodymyr Zelensky 'Vladimir' Confusing Ukraine President With Putin at NATO Summit.

‘He’s a Kid to Me’

🚨 Nancy Pelosi says Biden is younger than I am, so he’s a kid to me pic.twitter.com/WSA2JcGxCO — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)