Former U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of deporting Prince Harry, stating that the Duke of Sussex is already dealing with “enough problems” related to his wife, Meghan Markle. Trump’s remarks were reported by the New York Post amid allegations that Prince Harry may have concealed past drug use in his U.S. visa application. “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible,” Trump was quoted as saying. Previously, in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Trump had commented on Harry’s marriage, describing him as “whipped” and predicting that the relationship would not last. His latest remarks add to ongoing discussions about Prince Harry’s residency in the United States and the scrutiny surrounding his visa application.The controversy follows reports that Prince Harry admitted to using drugs in his memoir, Spare, raising questions about whether this information was disclosed in his visa documentation. ‘Joe, You’re Fired’: Donald Trump Revokes Security Clearance for Former US President Joe Biden, Ending Intelligence Briefings in Payback Move.

Donald Trump Rules Out Deporting Prince Harry

NEW: Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry from the United States because he’s “got enough problems with his wife,” according to the New York Post. The comment comes as Harry is being accused of concealing his past illegal drug use. “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him… pic.twitter.com/0x4MEGtAd3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)