Mexico City, August 21: HUrricane grace on Saturdat barreled into Mexico. The hurricane made landfall in the Mexican state of Veracruz. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged people to take shelter. Hurricane Grace is expected to weaken later on Saturday.

Hurricane Grace barrels into Mexico, president urges people to shelter https://t.co/wq96iybKbs pic.twitter.com/vjjDDsH712 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)