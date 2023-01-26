Amid the ongoing layoff seasons in leading tech companies, another tech giant is planning to cut jobs. According to reports, IBM is likely to cut 3,900 jobs. James Kavanaugh, chief financial officer of International Business Machines Corp's shared the news with Bloomberg News in an interview on Wednesday. Google Layoffs: CEO Sundar Pichai Explains Why Tech Giant Reduced Its Workforce by 6%.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)