Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the government is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). "It is under consideration to ban PTI," reported Reuters quoting Asif as saying. "The PTI has attacked very basis of the state, that never happened before. It can't be tolerated," he said. Pakistan: Former Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Arrested Again After Being Released From Prison.

Imran Khan’s PTI To Be Banned?

Pakistan is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attacking the state, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

