Indian embassy in Russia has issued a new guideline reassuring students studying there that there is no security reason to leave the country right now. However the embassy said that as there are disruptions in banking services in Russia, students having those concerns can leave the country.

See Tweet:

Latest guidelines for Indian students studying in Russia. Read -https://t.co/9pm1ZCu5wr pic.twitter.com/srApqRw389 — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) March 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)