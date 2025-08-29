Is US Vice President JD Vance ready to take over as the President of the United States? The question comes as the Vice President said that he is ready to take over as President of the United States in case a "terrible tragedy" takes place. "I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days," Vance said in an exclusive interview with USA Today on August 27, when asked if he was ready to assume the role of the commander in chief. Speaking about Donald Trump, JD Vance said, "The president is an incredibly good health. He's got incredible energy." JD Vance reiterated that President Donald Trump was in great health and will be able to serve the remainder of his term. "I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," the US VP said. He further said that he has had the best "on-the-job training" and would be ready to step in as POTUS if tragedy strikes. "And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," he added. Is Elon Musk Considering To Back JD Vance in 2028 US Presidential Election? Vice President Calls WSJ Report ‘Fake’, Tells Billionaire To Stay Loyal to Donald Trump (Video).

JD Vance Says He Is Ready To Take Over as President of US

UNITED STATES: JD Vance says Trump is going to 'serve out the remainder of his term', but if 'God forbid, there is a terrible tragedy' he cannot think of 'better on the job training' than what he has received in the past 200 days. pic.twitter.com/rJTNMIbOZC — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 28, 2025

Watch US Vice President JD Vance's Interview Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)