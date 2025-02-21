Israel has accused Hamas of brutally killing baby hostages "with their bare hands" after the terrorist group handed over their bodies. Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, "Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood. The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys—they killed them with their bare hands." Hagari further revealed that the attackers committed horrific acts to cover up their crimes after the Israeli military conducted forensic checks on the remains. Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Deal: Child Hostages Identified but Third Body Released by Hamas Not of Their Mother, Says Israel.

'Hamas Killed Baby Siblings With Bare Hands', Says Israel

NOW - Israeli military says Hamas beat baby hostages to death with bare hands. pic.twitter.com/mFN611c1zc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 21, 2025

