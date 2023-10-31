The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people were killed Tuesday, October 31, in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory. "More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip," a ministry statement said. Video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the strike hit several houses in the camp. Israel-Hamas War: 31 Journalists Have Been Killed in Gaza Since October 7, Says CPJ Report.

50 Killed and Over 150 Injured In Israeli Strike

Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza says at least 100 Palestinians are feared dead and hundreds injured in an Israeli airstrike in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. The IDF says the incident is under review. pic.twitter.com/KCGzgBB7wW — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) October 31, 2023

BREAKING: The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people killed and 150 wounded in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp (Jabalia camp)pic.twitter.com/hCXEXjtVkA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 31, 2023

